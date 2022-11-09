San Diego football fans pumped up for the kick-off of the new season

"COVID chased everyone away and it was hard times for everyone, but we survived and now are back baby," said McNeil.

SAN DIEGO — More people in San Diego are feeling comfortable in crowds and in the bar atmosphere since the pandemic started and most fans are excited that football season is finally back.

"NFL Opening Day!," shouted Gil McNeil III who is a Kansas City Chiefs fan living in San Diego. He’s been dressing up in red, white and gold for 31 years.

"This is the original 1991 bonnet,” he said as he puts on a Chiefs headdress, face paint, and Kansas City Chief embroidered shoes.

He is a familiar face at the Home and Away sports bar in Old Town and he’s known for hyping up the fans.

He isn’t the only football fan who got decked out.

"I wanted to go with something that is incredibly obnoxious. I'm wearing my Eagles overalls and snake skin shoes," said Aaron Kremer, an Eagles fan at Backyard Kitchen and Tap in Pacific Beach. "This is amazing. This is all family. To us, everyone who has Eagles gear on is family and to have this turnout is phenomenal."

Furry fans are also showing their support.

It’s been a little over two years since the pandemic began and football fans said they are ready to put COVID in the rear view mirror.

Cheering on their favorite team on football Sunday brings back a sense of normalcy.

"Sports in general, it's great to have NFL back. Its's like a national holiday. I woke up early for this," said Packers fans, Sean Donoghue and Chase Cowley. "We love it being back. It feels like a community on Sunday. We are having a good time. There is nothing like it. It feels like home again. Things definitely feel normal."

McNeil said he’s excited to continue football traditions as he high-fives the crowd.

"It's actually great to be back with a lot of people filling up the bar, the loud noise, the yelling, the disappointment and all the emotions," said McNeil.