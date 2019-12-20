The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped seven-tenths of a cent today to $3.644, one day after a 42-day streak of decreases ended when it was unchanged.



The average price is 4.5 cents less than one week ago and 29.2 cents lower than one month ago but 22.7 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.



The average price dropped 40.7 cents during the streak, the longest since a 54-day run from Aug. 15-Oct. 7, 2015.