Executive order to expand outdoor options for gyms, churches, salons and barbershops in San Diego

Mayor Faulconer to sign the executive order on Monday to allow businesses to move outdoor following restrictions on indoor activities due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is expected to sign an executive order on Monday to allow hundreds of businesses to move operations outdoors.

This media conference will be streamed live in this story at 11 a.m. on Monday as well as on CBS 8 App and social channels.

This order will allow many businesses that traditionally have operated indoors to remain open by moving outdoors.

Gyms, churches, salons, barbershops and nail salons are all expected to be allowed to expand into private outdoor parking lots.

This will allow business sectors that have recently been closed for a second time to reopen in the new setting. Public health officials have continually promoted outdoor settings and social distancing as two important ways to help slow the spread of COVID-19.