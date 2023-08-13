San Diego Humane Society deployed to help animals in Lahaina wildfires

San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team deployed to assist in the aftermath of the wildfire that devastated Lahaina in Maui.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — A team of four members was scheduled to deploy from San Diego's Humane Society campus to assist with animals affected by wildfires that devastated Lahaina in Maui.

"At the request of Maui Humane Society, San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team is deploying," Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations for the San Diego Humane Society, said.

The blaze in Lahaina is already the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

About 46,000 residents and visitors have flown out of Kahului Airport in West Maui since the devastation in Lahaina became clear Wednesday., but some animals were unfortunately left behind.

The San Diego Humane Society team was scheduled to be deployed for 8-10 days.

"Once on the ground in Lahaina, the team will assist with search and rescue efforts, animal care, sheltering of large and companion animals, and transports," Thompson said.

The raging wildfire killed at least 89 people, according to Maui authorities.

The inferno that swept through the centuries-old town of Lahaina on Maui’s west coast torched hundreds of homes, turning a lush, tropical area into a moonscape of ash.

WATCH RELATED: Hawaii Governor briefs media on devastating Maui wildfires