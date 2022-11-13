San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors

San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years; however, analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports.

However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.

The South Bay area had the highest concentration of Latinos of any region in the county.

According to the San Diego County of Registrar of Voters, the majority were registered to vote as democrats.

Now the question that many are asking is what led voters to choose a more moderate and conservative leadership?

"It's hard to guess whether or not election results indicate a shift in ideology from liberal to conservative or vice versa or whether or not they are simply voting in an election where gas and groceries play a bigger role," said political analyst Wendy Patrick.

On a national level, more Latinos are turning to the Republican party this election cycle. However, political analysts said voters in California were more concerned about fundamental issues directly affecting their communities and less about prioritizing representation.

"They are more inclined to vote for candidates who are more likely to improve their livelihoods today," said Patrick.

National City's new mayor won't be a republican; Ron Morrison, a former mayor and an independent is leading the race.

Analysts said the two democratic challengers Councilmember Jose Rodriguez and Incumbent Mayor Alejandra Sotelo Solis, might have split Democratic votes.

In Chula Vista, Republican John McCann leads the race and could replace Mayor Mary Casillas Salas.

There's also Imperial Beach, where democratic Incumbent Paloma Aguirre, who became the city's first Latina council member, was still ahead, but close behind is Republican challenger Shirley Nakawatase.

"They want somebody who is going to help deal with the economy, and sometimes that means voting for a different candidate only because they believe they will help change their lives today," said Patrick.