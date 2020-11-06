San Diego regional law enforcement agency adopts de-escalation protocol

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Police Chiefs and Sheriffs Association announced Thursday its adoption of a collective set of strategies designed to "de-escalate" confrontational law enforcement situations.
The policies unanimously adopted by the group on Wednesday are the culmination of a project that began last June with the creation of a committee tasked with exploring the hot-button issue, according to the regional police leadership group.
The panel consisted of representatives from all countywide municipal police agencies, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and a local psychiatric emergency-response team.
“Our mission was to not only define best practices for de-escalation but to do so collectively to ensure the county is of one mind on the philosophy,” stated the president of the association, Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy. “As part of this community, we understand the importance of violence prevention whenever possible and de-escalation techniques are the best way to get there.”
Guiding the development of the new program was "the overarching principle of reverence for human life in all investigative, enforcement and other interactions between law enforcement and members of the community," according to the association.
The plan calls on all police personnel to "use tactics and techniques to persuade (crime suspects) to voluntarily comply (in order to) mitigate the need to use increased physical tactics to resolve the situation safely."
"Some situations require an immediate response, while other situations may allow peace officers the opportunity to communicate with the individual, refine tactical plans and if necessary, call for additional resources," the agency stated.
Whenever "reasonable opportunity exists," according to the association's strategy, peace officers should consider the following concepts:
-- "Pre-engagement considerations," which involve "the process of gathering and assessing information prior to deploying the available personnel, tactics, equipment and other appropriate and obtainable resources," so as to create "discretionary time, reactionary distance, communication and barriers ... to enhance the probability of a peaceful outcome."
-- De-escalation, which hinges on the use of strategies and techniques "to gain voluntary compliance from an individual in order to gain or maintain control of an incident while reducing the need for physical coercion."
-- Disengagement, or "tactical withdraw," an enforcement method that can "be a viable option for individuals in crisis who pose no additional threats to others, or resistant offenders who may later be apprehended under safer conditions."
The San Diego Police Chiefs and Sheriff’s Association includes the Chiefs of the cities in San Diego County, the Sheriff, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and including the following:
- Carlsbad Police Department
- Chula Vista Police Department
- Coronado Police Department
- El Cajon Police Department
- Escondido Police Department
- La Mesa Police Department
- National City Police Department
- Oceanside Police Department
- San Diego Community College Police Department
- San Diego County District Attorney’s Office
- San Diego County Sheriff’s Department
- San Diego Police Department
- San Diego Harbor Police Department
- San Diego State University Police Department
- San Diego Unified School District
- University of California San Diego Police Department
On Wednesday, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the San Diego Police Department was developing "a new and more robust de-escalation policy" as a result of feedback from residents who have questioned police tactics surrounding use of force.
Faulconer said such a policy was important to "give officers clear rules of the road on how to safely control a situation and resolve it with lower levels of force."
District Attorney Summer Stephan's office released the following statement and comment on the protocol adopted by the regional agency:
"The San Diego County District Attorney's Office supports this important step forward which unites law enforcement's approach across the County with the goal of each department creating stronger policies to better eliminate bias and require de-escalation whenever possible.
In order for law enforcement to ultimately have a fundamental shift in its approach to policing, it's critical that we begin by agreeing on the guiding principles released by our region’s Police Chiefs and Sheriff.
The DA's Office has led the development, funding and implementation of a new de-escalation curriculum which is currently training officers in every police agency in the county, as well as the Sheriff's Department."
“This commitment to de-escalation respects life itself and advances a blueprint for transformation we set in motion two years ago based on community input.," said Stephan. “ When translated into action, de-escalation policies are the opposite of de-humanization and are an action-based response to calls for equality, fairness and dignity.”