San Diego regional law enforcement agency adopts de-escalation protocol

“Our mission was to not only define best practices for de-escalation but to do so collectively to ensure the county is of one mind on the philosophy,” stated the president of the association, Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy. “As part of this community, we understand the importance of violence prevention whenever possible and de-escalation techniques are the best way to get there.”



Guiding the development of the new program was "the overarching principle of reverence for human life in all investigative, enforcement and other interactions between law enforcement and members of the community," according to the association.



The plan calls on all police personnel to "use tactics and techniques to persuade (crime suspects) to voluntarily comply (in order to) mitigate the need to use increased physical tactics to resolve the situation safely."



"Some situations require an immediate response, while other situations may allow peace officers the opportunity to communicate with the individual, refine tactical plans and if necessary, call for additional resources," the agency stated.



Whenever "reasonable opportunity exists," according to the association's strategy, peace officers should consider the following concepts:



-- "Pre-engagement considerations," which involve "the process of gathering and assessing information prior to deploying the available personnel, tactics, equipment and other appropriate and obtainable resources," so as to create "discretionary time, reactionary distance, communication and barriers ... to enhance the probability of a peaceful outcome."



-- De-escalation, which hinges on the use of strategies and techniques "to gain voluntary compliance from an individual in order to gain or maintain control of an incident while reducing the need for physical coercion."



-- Disengagement, or "tactical withdraw," an enforcement method that can "be a viable option for individuals in crisis who pose no additional threats to others, or resistant offenders who may later be apprehended under safer conditions."



