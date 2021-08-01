San Diego lawmakers look to the future, one day after unrest in nation's capital

Both long time Congressman Vargas, as well as first-timer Jacobs, say the unrest that unfolded Wednesday was unlike anything either had ever seen.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — Just one day after riots broke out at the Capitol, lawmakers are looking ahead.

Though things are more peaceful, some congressional leaders are calling on swift action against those who took part in the violence, as well as the President himself.

Congressman Juan Vargas (D, CA-51) described Wednesday’s events: "Some of my staff was here of course and I really feared for their lives and their safety"

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D, CA-53) said, "You know it was day four of my time in Congress and I think it definitely added to the uncertainty and scariness."

"You could hear the screaming," Vargas said. "You could hear people running. There is scaffolding on the building and we looked down and saw someone try to climb up the scaffolding. There were a number of people down there and I told my staff if they try to come through the window, we'll throw them off the building."

"I was in the house chamber in the gallery and we could hear protesters banging on the doors right behind us," Jacobs said. "We heard gunshots. We had to sit under our seats and hide."



Both congressional leaders were holed up in their offices for hours. Once under control, they got back to work certifying Biden's victory, finally finishing the job around 4 a.m. Thursday.



According to Vargas, “The constitution at the end of the day was respected.”



President Trump has since agreed to an orderly transition of power. But, for many it's too little, too late.

Congresswoman Jacobs says not only should the 25th amendment be invoked, but the President should be impeached, as well, even though some experts say that may not be enough time for either before the inauguration of President-elect Biden on Jan 20.



“I think it's incredibly important to show that even though we'll have a new President in about 14 days that this was completely unacceptable," Jacobs said. "Nothing like this can ever happen again. And truthfully, if we impeach him, he will also be ineligible to run for President in 2024 which I think will be important in how our country is able to move forward."