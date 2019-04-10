SAN DIEGO — Some San Diego theaters have issued restrictions and guidelines for moviegoers attending screenings of the new movie “Joker,” which debuts this week. Last week, a bulletin was issued by the FBI warning service members and law enforcement of potential violence at the screenings.

The Lot which has locations in La Jolla and Liberty Station - as well two others in Southern California - has released guidelines for their theaters saying that attendees are not allowed to wear masks, face paint or bring props.

“Each one of our four locations has extra security,” said The Lot’s Director of Marketing Gabriel Perlo. “There isn't any warning of a threat, but we would rather be safe than sorry."

Perlo said the theater posted a note to explain their restrictions which reads:

"Management would like to inform guests that face painting, masks, and props will not be allowed in our theaters while we are playing the film, starting this Thursday, October 3rd."

"Costumes might be acceptable, but we are strictly enforcing this policy,” he said.

Perlo also said all theater staff has been re-trained in what to do in the event of an emergency.

The FBI’s alert earlier this month encouraged movie attendees to identify two escape routes in a theater and to “run, hide, fight” if in an active shooting situation.

Other theaters across San Diego are also staying vigilant for screenings of the film.

Despite the 2012 Aurora, Colorado, movie theater shooting during “The Dark Knight Rises,” San Diego movie goers say they understand the concern but it's Hollywood.

"We have to be sensitive to it right now because of the conditions of where everything is in the world, but at the same time I say it’s a movie,” said moviegoer Victoria Carvalho.