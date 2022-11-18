San Diego police identify married couple found dead after apparent murder-suicide

Police identified the victims as Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and Kayla Jakob, 27. On Nov. 15, they were found dead inside of a hotel on Harbor Island.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego authorities have released the names of a married couple found dead inside of a hotel after an apparent a murder-suicide.

Police identified the victims as Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and Kayla Jakob, 27.

On Nov. 15, the individuals died of apparent gunshot wounds as a result of a murder-suicide carried out by Jakob’s husband, Rangarajan, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

According to police, the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department received a report that two bodies were discovered in a hotel room on the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive.

Hotel staff discovered the bodies because they entered the room after the guests failed to check out, police said.

A firearm was recovered inside the hotel room.

San Diego homicide detectives learned that the two individuals were married during the investigation. Authorities said the couple previously lived in Arizona and Illinois.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to understand the motivation behind the incident, police said.