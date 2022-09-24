San Diego Police identify suspect in deadly Barrio Logan shooting

According to the San Diego Police Department, the suspect and the victim who died, are related.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is releasing new information after a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Barrio Logan Friday night.

According to police, the suspect and the victim who died, are related.

The incident took place at approximately 7:40 p.m., after the San Diego Police Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Logan Avenue.

Officers from Central Division responded. In a local restaurant, they located a 36-year-old Hispanic male who had been struck in the head by a bullet that passed through a wall. He was taken to a hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The name of the man is not being released at this time.

While searching for suspects, police spotted a man inside an apartment with what appeared to be a gun. When officers tried questioning the man, he refused and barricaded himself inside his home for several hours.

The suspect was later identified as 45-year-old Ramiro Cervantes.

While waiting for Cervantes to come out, police heard a gunshot come from inside. More than three hours later, Cervantes walked out of his apartment and was taken into custody.

Once inside the home, officers found a second victim, with what police described as traumatic injuries. The 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“That’s someone who we probably know or seen around over here. so for something like that to happen, you can kind of look to the left and right and think that that can happen to anybody," said Kay Savvianno who works nearby.

Savvianno said he’s devastated something so tragic could happen so close to home, “We’re a really big family community, so for something like that to happen so close to us – literally only just buildings away from us… it’s eerie. you know it’s definitely concerning, and prayers go out to them.”

Guadalupe Hernandez, who works as a street vendor, said news of the shooting has impacted business.

In Spanish Hernandez said, "As vendors, this impacts us because this is a tourist area and there are many people who from many different places who come to this area."

Police are still working to identify a motive for the shooting and are looking to speak to witnesses who might seen or heard what happened.

Cervantes was booked into jail for murder and an outstanding felony warrant.