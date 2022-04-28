San Diego police investigating arrest after partial video circulates on social media

The partial video went viral online with many people questioning the use of force by the officer. But it's still unknown what happened before the recording starts.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The San Diego Police Department said they have launched an investigation to determine whether an officer used excessive force during an arrest in National City on Sunday.

The investigation comes after a partial video circulated on TikTok and other social media platforms, showing one of the officers throwing the woman to the ground and repeatedly hitting her in the head during the arrest.

SDPD said the video shows the end of a vehicle pursuit and foot chase.

"The Department understands the community’s concerns surrounding this video," SDPD told CBS 8. "This incident will be investigated by the Internal Affairs Unit to determine if the officer followed Department procedures and then it will be further evaluated by the Force Analysis Unit."

The partial video went viral online with many people questioning the use of force by the officer. However it's still unknown what happened before the recording starts.

San Diego police said the findings of the investigation will be sent to San Diego's Independent Commission on Police Practices.