San Diego police shoot woman armed with knife in East Village

SAN DIEGO — A woman was shot and wounded by a police officer in the East Village after she allegedly brandished a knife and fought with a police canine, the San Diego Police Department said Sunday.



Officers responded to a report at 9:50 p.m. Saturday of a 26-year-old woman causing a disturbance in the 500 block of Park Boulevard, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the SDPD.



Callers reported being hit by glass thrown by a woman in an upper-level apartment and when officers arrived, they saw broken glass and furniture on the sidewalk, Brown said. They tried to talk to the woman, but she continued to throw items from her window, Brown said. At times, the woman was armed with a knife when she appeared at the window.



"Officers gained entry to the woman's apartment and saw that she had barricaded herself in her bathroom," Brown said. "They continued to give her verbal commands to come out and utilized various options, including chemical agents and a police canine, to take her into custody, but she was uncooperative."



The woman allegedly punched and grabbed the canine and threatened officers with a knife, Brown said.



"An officer fired at least one round from his duty weapon," Brown said. "Officers immediately rendered first aid and called for paramedics to transport the woman to a local hospital where she is being treated for gunshot injuries."



Neither the officers nor the police canine were injured, the lieutenant said.



Homicide detectives were called to the scene to conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation. Detectives recovered a knife at the scene, Brown said.



The woman's identity was not immediately released, and the officer involved in the shooting has not been named. He has been with the department for more than 11 years.



Brown said after the homicide detectives complete their investigation, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office to determine whether the officer bears any criminal liability.



Internal Affairs investigators will see if there were any policy violations, Brown said. The Shooting Review Board will evaluate the tactics used by the officer. The Community Review Board on Police Practices will also review the incident.



The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Attorney's Office will also monitor the investigation.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.