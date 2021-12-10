San Diego post offices extend hours during the busiest time of the year

The five offices will be extending their hours of operation on Saturdays Dec. 11 and 18.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego post offices will be extending their hours for the next two December Saturdays on the 11 and 18 at five San Diego post offices. In addition, a dozen local post offices will also be open to accommodate the holiday rush of customers this Sunday, Dec. 12.

“We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,” said USPS Holiday Spokesperson Tonya Billingslea. “We hope these extended hours will make it easier for our customers to ship out those packages to their friends and family across the nation.

The five offices that will be extending their hours of operation on Saturdays Dec. 11 and 18 are:

Chula Vista

La Costa

Midway

Moreno Valley

Murrieta.

The dozen offices that will be extending their hours of operation on Sunday, Dec. 12 are:

Arlington

Carmel Mountain

Chula Vista

Encinitas

Escondido

La Costa

La Quinta

Midway

Oceanside

San Bernardino

Santee

Temecula

USPS said special measures, including the hiring of 40,000 seasonal employees nationwide, were taken to ensure that they provide peak customer service during the busiest time of the year.

USPS said they expect to deliver more than 12 billion pieces of mail and about 950 million packages nationwide between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

More USPS holiday news, including shipping deadlines and letters to Santa, can be found at usps.com/holidaynews.