San Diego protestors march for reproductive rights in Balboa Park

“My body, my choice,” Pro-choice protestors spent their Sunday in Balboa park protested in response to the leaked draft opinion suggesting to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

SAN DIEGO — Over 100 men, women and children walking and chanting on this Mother’s Day, shared their frustration over the leaked draft that has suggested to overturn Roe v. Wade. Those who protested say this is an attack to a fundamental right.

Many chanted "My body, my choice," hoping to make their voices heard.

“It’s just so ridiculous that we have to face this in our country. We are out here because the people we voted into office are not taking care of us, so we have to take care of us,” said Athena Bazbalaki who organized the rally at Balboa Park.

Protests across the nation have called out the supreme court after a leaked draft opinion suggesting the supreme court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade.

While San Diego County has become the first county in the nation to designate itself a freedom of choice county, abortion rights activists are worried for other states. They argue this decision would not reduce the number of abortions, instead it would only make them more dangerous and less accessible, especially for underserved communities.

“There are communities that deal with this on a daily basis and we are here to wake people up that everyone is affected by this. Some people more than others,” said Bazbalaki.

However, those who are pro-life challenge Roe v. Wade and are hopeful the leaked draft can speed up the process to overturn it

"I think it is positive if they overturn Roe vs. Wade nationally, we will be able to see it at as Hey, we are no longer a country that encourages abortions,” said Jeremy McGarity, the Skyline Church lead pastor.

Which is why graduate students from the University of San Diego expressed concerns for the lack of reproductive resources on campus. Adding that the university has failed students when it comes to reproductive health services. “It’s a very scary time to be a person with a uterus,” said Lex Rollings, who runs San Diego’s Sex Positivity Collective.

There were even protestors who say they have to march once again for a right that they fought for in the late 60’s.

I was active in the late 60’s and early 70’s. I thought we had done this already,” said Bonnie Bekken.

Protestors say this will not be the first peaceful protest, in order for their voices to be heard they say they need to continue to be loud.