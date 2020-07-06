Watch live: Protests continue across San Diego County

Black Lives Matter protests, rallies, paddle outs and gatherings are planned for all over San Diego County from Chula Vista to Encinitas to Santee.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For the past 10 days, San Diegans have taken to streets across the county to protest against racism, inequality in the justice system and police brutality against people of color.

Protests began across the county to express outrage over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The movement for change and police reform has grown as Black Lives Matter protests have now been seen everywhere from big cities to small towns in America and beyond. In European cities this weekend, thousands marched in support of the BLM movement as well.

Several protests are planned in San Diego for Sunday, June 7. See below for information on local protests. This page will be updated as these demonstrations get underway.

Pacific Beach protest and parade

A protest got underway at noon and was located in the 700 block of Garnet Avenue as of 1 p.m. According to San Diego police, there were a couple of hundred people gathered.

A family-friendly gathering is also planned in PB to start at 5 p.m. in the Trader Joe's parking lot on Garnet Avenue and Ingraham Street. The event touted as the Pacific Beach Parade for Peace & Social Justice will then make its way to the beach.

Attendees are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing.

Santee protests and march

A peaceful protest got underway at 1 p.m. at the corner of West Hills Parkway and Mast Boulevard "led by black Santee residents." According to social media posts, it is slated to go until 4 p.m.

People gathered on the corner could be seen dancing together at one point during the demonstration.

Another protest and march will begin at 3 p.m. at the Cameron Vamily YMCA located at 10123 Riverwalk Drive in Santee, according to social media posts. Attendees are asked to arrive in the parking lot by 2:30 p.m.

The march will take protesters to the San Diego Sheriff's Department location at 8811 Cuyamaca Street where speeches will be given. At 4:50 p.m. nine minutes of silence will be observed.

The march is slated to head back at 5 p.m. arriving at the YMCA around 6 p.m.

Protesters are asked to respect property and disperse by 6:30 p.m.

Santee officials have implemented a curfew for Sunday starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. Monday. The curfew is for the portions of Santee located to the west of Magnolia Avenue (including Magnolia Avenue itself), extending to the westerly boundary of the city.

Chula Vista protest and march

An Instagram page called Chula Vista Movement promoted a Black Lives Matter rally that started at 2 p.m. at Chula Vista Community Park. Organizers said they planned to march along the main streets near the shopping centers of Eastlake but not enter neighborhoods. They asked attendees to wear masks and respect social distancing.

Oceanside protest and march; prayer walk for peace

A protest in Oceanside got underway at 1 p.m. starting at the Oceanside City Hall with a march planned to head down North Pacific Street.

Oceanside police issued a SIG alert just after 1 p.m. for all downtown streets for a peaceful demonstration until approximately 6 p.m. The department said to expect traffic back up and road closures.

Another Oceanside event is planned for 2 p.m. starting at Calvary Chapel Oceanside. The Prayer Walk For Peace will head to Oceanside High School arriving around 4 - 4:30 p.m. and then will move to the Regal Oceanside theater around 5 p.m.

Poway protest and march

A protest and peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Poway are slated to get underway at 3 p.m. starting at the Poway thrift shops near 12845 Poway Road. The march will head to the corner of Community and Poway roads. Attendees are asked to wear masks, wear black and bring signs to show support for the black community.

Cardiff protest and solidarity paddle out

A protest by @encinitas4blm on Instagram is scheduled for 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to meet in the Cardiff river mouth beach parking lot. The event is for kids and families "in honor of black lives lost to police brutality and systemic racism."

Scripps Ranch protest

According to the Scripps Ranch News Facebook page, a peaceful protest is planned from 3 - 6 p.m. at the corner of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon.

Healthcare workers support for Black Lives Matter in Cardiff

A rally with doctors, nurses and healthcare workers in scrubs was planned for 2 p.m. at the Cardiff Kook.

