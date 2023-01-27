San Diego rallies at Waterfront Park in response to Tyre Nichols' death

Protesters gathered not only demand justice but an end to police brutality.

SAN DIEGO — Outrage and grief is being felt all across the country over Tyre Nichols' death, including here at home in San Diego. Local activists and demonstrators took to Waterfront Park Friday night to protest.

"We need to unite. It's the only way we can change that culture within policing, so they're not destroying us on the streets without consequence," said Yusef Miller, Executive Director North County Equity and Justice Coalition.

Their calls come after newly released footage and body camera video shows the moments that led to Tyre Nichols' beating at the hands of Memphis police officers.

"It was painful. It was painful and sad to watch and my heart goes out to the family. and also it goes out to the families, the children, the wives and the mothers of those officers. I have no sympathy for the officers but their families were also destroyed by destroying this man's life," added Miller.

The San Diego Party for Socialism and Liberation organized the rally that drew people all across the county to denounce the senseless death.

"It's disgust it's outrageous frustration. It's hysteria, immense sadness and grief. But it's not a surprise. This is the country we live in," said Cole Maravilla, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Since the release of the video, countless of local officials and agencies have publicly rebuked the actions of the officers who are now facing charges.

In a statement, San Diego Police Chief, David Nisleit say,

“We – inclusive of our entire San Diego Police Deparment – condemn this betrayal of the badge and the public trust, and we support the firing and prosecution of the officers involved.”

In a separate statement, NAACP President, Derrick Johnson, says:

“By failing to pass legislation, the members of congress are passing on their sworn duty to protect the people.”

Demonstrators and organizers said events like this are a first step in a long path for change, but more action is needed.

"Keep coming, find groups that you can organize with, find people you can organize with find ways that you can stand up for your community and keep your community safe," added Maravilla.