San Diego Sheriff's locate 14-year-old who went missing while horseback riding

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Update: The San Diego Sheriff's Department have confirmed to CBS 8 that Logan was found.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help as they search for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while horseback riding Thursday.

Logan Claiborne, 14, was last seen Thursday afternoon while he was horseback riding on a trail near the 13000 block of Ricks Ranch Road in Valley Center. Logan was wearing a black sweater, a black or blue t-shirt, blue jeans and boots.

According to the Sheriff's Department, Logan didn't return home but authorities found his horse.

If you have seen Logan or have any information please call the San Diego Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.

Watch Commander #UPDATE: Logan has been found safe and is being reunited with his family. We thank the public and the media for their assistance. @SDSOValleyCtr @valleycenter https://t.co/yTRtHhWIGs — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 21, 2023