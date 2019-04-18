SAN DIEGO —

World War II veteran Andy Huerta was 17 years old when he joined the Navy as a junior at Calexico High School in 1943

“I was 18 years old when I was a petty officer,” said Andy. “Every shipmate that I had – they're probably all gone.”

Andy’s younger brother 87-year-old Humberto Huerta, who says he always wanted to be a Marine, fought in the Korean War.

The Huerta brothers on Wednesday were surrounded by the students in Thurgood Marshall Middle School’s Philanthropists Club. The club had a near unanimous vote to make Honor Flight their chosen charity to raise funds for this year.

Honor Flight is a nonprofit that sends World War II veterans and now Korean War veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their respective memorials.

Through bakes sales and Valentine’s grams, the students in the club raised money to send Andy Huerta on an Honor Flight in May where his brother will join him.

On Wednesday, the students presented Andy with a check for $1,908. Each flight costs $2,500 so Honor Flight will make up the difference.

"We wanted to give you this to thank you for your service and also we hope you enjoy your trip,” said Lola Wall, president of the club. “I hope you know how much what you have done for us.”

As students thanked them for their service, they also asked questions. One that ran deep with Humberto is what he learned while serving in what is known as the "forgotten war."

"I am proud that I served,” he said. “I’m not proud how bitter that was. A lot of my friends didn't make it, but we have to do what is right.”

And like his brother, Andy says they would do it all over again.

“I am proud that I served my country,” he said.

These members of “the greatest generation” were proud to leave a younger generation with this final thought:

“Kids, remember, your country always comes first always,” said Andy.

Honor Flight San Diego shared the following facts about their unique program: