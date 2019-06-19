SAN DIEGO —

For most San Diego kids, school is out for summer but that doesn’t mean everyone is taking it easy. Over the next few months, a group of local kids are fundraising to help build homes in Mexico.

News 8’s Elizabeth Sanchez reports from Carmel Valley with details on the efforts of Daniela and Gabriel Benitez. The 13-year-old brother and 14-year-old sister are working with nonprofit Build a Miracle and say any size donation helps reach their goal of $16,000 each. That amount is what BAM and volunteers need to build and furnish a home with running water for needy families south of the border.

According to Gabriel’s GoFundMe page he is also looking for families and individuals to join his team and pledge to raise $1,000 each. He is hoping to find 16 team members to join in order to hit the $16,000 mark.

The teens also participate in the building process painting walls and doing other tasks to help put the home together.

"It is the most amazing feeling in the world because you know that you're using your time to do something good" said Daniela, "And you know that even though you're young you're still helping other people and age doesn't really matter when it comes to giving back."

If you want to help Daniela and Gabriel raise money to build homes in Tijuana visit their GoFundMe pages here: Building With Dani and Give Back Gabe.