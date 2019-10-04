SAN DIEGO — Protesters on Tuesday night gathered outside the San Diego Unified School Board meeting and demanded that District B Trustee Kevin Beiser step down after a spate of sexual abuse allegations.



Earlier this month, Beiser denied allegations he sexually abused a local political consultant from 2013 to 2018.



On Tuesday, he was a no-show, but board members are expected to vote on a resolution asking him to resign.

KFMB

A lawsuit filed this month named Beiser and his spouse, Dan Mock, as defendants and alleges that the educator and the anonymous alleged victim first met in 2013, when the latter was an intern for Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego.



The suit alleges that Beiser, at various times over a five-year period, date-raped the plaintiff, solicited oral sex from him, groped him multiple times and made increasingly aggressive and physically abusive attempts at seduction. Mock failed to help the alleged victim when he was at the couple's home, according to the complaint.

Beiser said last month in a statement to News 8:



"There is no truth to these allegations. We believe they are politically motivated and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves."