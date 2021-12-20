San Diego Unified students ages 16+ must receive their second COVID vaccine dose

Unvaccinated students 16 years or older will be required to take part in remote learning via independent study.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Unified School District set a key deadline Monday for thousands of eligible students 16 and older to get their second dose of the COVID vaccine.

This comes as the fight over the vaccine mandate will take center stage in court this morning. A motions hearing is scheduled Monday morning in the lawsuit filed by Let Them Choose, which is challenging the San Diego Unified School District's vaccine mandate.

The San Diego Unified School District's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students was upheld in November by a federal appeals court, which lifted a temporary injunction it placed on the mandate.

"Today, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals followed the San Diego Superior Court in denying an 'emergency' attempt to halt the mandate. The 9th Circuit agreed San Diego Unified is acting in the best interest of students, as opposed to discriminating on the basis of religion, as the plaintiffs had claimed," the district said.

SDUSD said "students and their families are encouraged to visit the district's COVID-19 Vaccine website for answers to frequently asked questions regarding the student vaccine mandate and details on opportunities to get vaccinated for free at school sites."

Unvaccinated students 16 years or older will be required to take part in remote learning via independent study. By the start of the district's second semester on Jan. 24, unvaccinated students will not be allowed to continue with in-person instruction unless they have an approved medical exemption.

While the district's plan allows for medical exemptions to the mandate, it does not permit religious or personal belief exemptions.

The San Diego Unified School District announced last week that it will provide two COVID-19 rapid tests for all of its students to self-test at home prior to returning to campus after winter break in January, it was announced Wednesday.