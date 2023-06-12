San Diego Unified teachers avert strike and agree to contract with better pay and benefits

The three-year contract would include a 10% pay increase retroactive to last year, and a 5% raise for the upcoming school year, among other benefits.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City school teachers will be getting a bump in their pay.

Today, June 12, the San Diego Education Association (SDEA) and representatives from San Diego Unified School District announced the two sides have entered into a new labor contract.

In a morning vote, the teacher union voted 98% percent in favor of the new contract.

The labor agreement calls for a 10% pay increase, retroactive from when their contract ended last year, in addition to a 5% raise for the next school year, followed by an option to negotiate a future raise for the 2025 school year.

Adding to it, the union and the district agreed to several other benefits including added parental leave, fully paid healthcare coverage, and more school counselors and nurses, among other items.