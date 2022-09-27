San Diego volunteers on standby to provide relief from Hurricane Ian

American Red Cross, San Diego chapter has volunteers ready to deploy if assistance is needed in Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Local volunteers with the American Red Cross, San Diego and Imperial Counties, are watching hurricane Ian and ready to deploy to Florida if assistance is needed.

“We are always on standby at all times,” said Jane Scanlon, American Red Cross volunteer.

She has been an American Red Cross volunteer for 12 years and is the shelter lead for the San Diego chapter.

“Being a Red Cross volunteer, we do train constantly, so that we are ready to go, we currently had the Border Fire where we opened a shelter," said Scanlon.

Scanlon says with hurricane's you can plan ahead but it's still in constant flux.

“Sometimes they are mobile moving up and down the coast as the hurricane is moving so they have open shelters. They've set up cots, they're ready to go. They've got their staff already to go,” said Scanlon.

Volunteers are working beyond the dozens of shelters that are opening in Florida, American Red Cross says they've moved tens of thousands of relief supplies such as cots to the Sunshine state.

“The volunteers from across the United States coming to Florida to help out every one of them ready to work very, very long days, especially during the hurricane and right immediately after,” said Scanlon.

As those in the eye of the storm set out sandbags, empty grocery store shelves and cases of water, in Miami a local cruise expert CBS 8 often talks to watches the storm.

“The rain has been consistent and constant. And as those bands come in, the heavier rains, visibility about an hour ago was maybe 200 to 300 feet,” said Stewart Chiron, The Cruise Guy.

He is headed to CBS 8 studios next week for the upcoming CBS reality show The Real Love Boat so he doesn't have a planned cruise but knows Ian is disrupting other ships.

“They will keep the ship offshore more than likely a couple extra days until the port reopens. And that means that the next cruise is going to be impacted because it may be shortened. And it also may be canceled other ships are being repositioned,” said Chiron.

Back on the ground in Southern California, American Red Cross volunteers say they are at the ready to help in any way.

“There can be a lot of people and a lot of needs that we're trying to meet with all our clients. We're trying to meet every need,” said Scanlon.

Although the storm may not impact southern Californians, American Red Cross says this is a reminder that families need to be prepared for wildfire disasters and have a list of the things ready to take in a two-minute notice and 30 minutes notice.

There are many ways that you can help provide relief to those affected by disasters.

To learn more, go to the American Red Cross website.