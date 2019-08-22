SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo will remain closed Thursday after being evacuated due to a natural gas leak in the 2900 block of Zoo Drive, according to zoo officials.

All zoo employees had been sent home, according to a San Diego Zoo spokesperson.

By late Thursday morning, utility crews had halted that natural gas leak, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

A third-party contractor struck a 4-inch steel pipeline at a construction site, causing the leak, San Diego Gas & Electric spokeswoman Sara Prince said.

Authorities evacuated the immediate area, but the zoo wasn't set to open until 9 a.m.

The animals were not evacuated, but employees were evacuated from the Wegeforth Bowl, Dickinson Center, gift shops, Reptile House, Tiger River and Treetops and the Benchley Building.

As of 9:50 a.m., the zoo was closed until further notice, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The zoo is undergoing a redesign of the Children's Zoo area of the park, located near the front entrance.

SDG&E crews shut off gas to all areas of Balboa Park, excluding the Museum of Man, and as of 10:20 a.m. crews were still working to cap the leak, Prince said.