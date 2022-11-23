San Diego's best Black Friday deals, JCPenney offers more than 60% off

Black Friday is right around the corner, and CBS 8's Ariana Cohen knows precisely where the best Black Friday deals around the county are popping up.

SAN DIEGO — Black Friday is right around the corner, and JCPenney offers a discount of more than 60%.

It's not just JCPenney; Belk and Macy's are offering an average discount of at least 53%, according to a survey by WalletHub.

Office Depot and Office Max offer nearly 50% off of items, while Home Depot offers 30% off.

Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy top the list of locations where people are most excited to shop this year, according to coupon company, RetailMeNot.

Amazon, Walmart, and Target also top the list for 2022’s Best Gift Cards. Target will also match its prices on something you buy until Christmas Eve.

Discount Tire offers savings on four sets of tires when you purchase online.

In-store shopping is making an extraordinary comeback this year compared to online shopping. A recent RetailMeNot survey finds 83% of shoppers plan to shop in-store.

Santa may be less generous this year, and consumers are spending less this holiday season. 51% of shoppers are planning to buy less due to inflation, according to RetailMeNot.

Don’t forget to support small local businesses this holiday season. Many shops at Parkway Plaza in El Cajon offer good deals.

Black Friday attracts 93.2 million shoppers, according to Business Insider, yet Cyber Monday generates around $2 billion more in revenue.