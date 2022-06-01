Sanitation workers from Republic Services vote 'no' to ending strike

San Diego sanitation workers have been on strike for almost three weeks now against Republic Services.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The strike continues for sanitation workers from Republic Services after they voted "no" to ending the strike.

San Diego sanitation workers have been on strike for almost three weeks now against Republic Services, trying to negotiation their demands for better wages, safer working conditions, and new and improved trash trucks.

Lead by Teamsters Local 542, more than 250 sanitation workers from Republic Services have been on strike.

In a statement to CBS 8, Republic Services wrote:

"Republic Services is operating on our regular trash collection schedule this week in Chula Vista with the help of our Blue Crew relief drivers, and we continue to make progress with servicing our customers. All accumulated trash will be collected. We remain committed to bargaining in good faith for a contract that is fair for all."

As the strike continues, the garbage will continue to pile up around the city of San Diego.