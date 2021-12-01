Sanitation workers go on strike throughout San Diego area

More than 250 sanitation workers employed by Republic Services, have walked off the job including locations in Clairemont Mesa and Chula Vista.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Sanitation workers in Clairemont Mesa and Chula Vista have stopped negotiating with their company and are now officially on strike. Union members hit the picket line late Friday and said they’ll continue picketing around the clock.

Their job is to pick up the trash, but union members said they’re being treated like trash by Republic Services. Members said they want to be compensated fairly and most importantly they want safer working conditions.

“Safety issue here is a big concern. We’re driving trucks that shouldn’t be on the street,” said Manny Puma, Shop Steward for Teamsters Local 542 and driver for Republic Services in Chula Vista.

More than 250 sanitation workers employed by Republic Services, have walked off the job in the San Diego area, including locations on Newton and Armor Street, after contract talks broke down last week.

“Ninety-five percent of us live here in the City of Chula Vista so it’s not just a job. This is our community. Our kids go to school here. Our family lives here so it’s even a bigger deal for us to keep the city clean,” Puma said.

Republic Services is the second-largest waste collection company in the country. Union leaders from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters say the company is also negotiating about similar issues with workers in Orange County, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. The Phoenix-based company operates in 41 states and employs about 30,000 workers.

“We’re picking up residential - 1,300 to 1,400 homes a day. No matter what the weather condition is, we’re out there servicing our customers. Sometimes we’re hampered by machines that aren’t safe. Trucks that are leaking oil,” Puma said.

Workers said the strike will undoubtedly affect residents the most and if they can’t come to an agreement soon, they expect the garbage to pile up pretty quickly. Chula Vista Councilmember Jill Galvez, District 2, also came out to the picket line Monday night to get feedback from the strikers.

“Their number one concern is safety of their vehicles and I agree with them. I don’t want to see unsafe trucks traveling through our neighborhoods and residences. They also would like to get back to the table about their benefits and wages and some working conditions,” Galvez said.