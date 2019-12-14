SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego’s tiniest babies got a special visit from Old Saint Nick for their very first time. These babies were born pre-mature at the NICU at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital.

Snuggled up next to Santa sat baby Santiago.

"He's already bored of me,” said “Santa” Chris Haynes of the baby yawning.

From Santiago’s miniature “Santa's Helper” beanie down to his small socks with tiny green gifts attached, his mother Wendy Caceres feels like he's best present of all.

"Babies are a miracle, so it's a blessing to have babies and premie babies especially,” Caceres said.

Born on August 15 at 29 weeks old, Santiago is a fighter after getting an infection in his stomach on his bowel called necrotizing enterocolitis, which he has had four surgeries to treat. The baby is named after his father's home country of Argentina.

"It's Saint Chosen by God, so that's what we just absolutely loved,” Caceres said.

While mom waits for her precious bundle to get better, she's grateful Santa is spreading joy.

"Very bitter sweet because we would love to have Santi home for Christmas, but I mean he's doing so well it's a miracle," Caceres said.

Haynes has been moving crib to crib visiting the tiniest babies for the last 10 years at the Sharp Mary Birch’s neonatal intensive care unit.

“It's hard you know not being with your babies at Christmas, so just trying to give them some normalcy and make them feel like life isn't as crazy as they make it out to be,” said Haynes, dressed in a large red velvet Santa suit.

Haynes held little Levi born, 1 pound 1 oz., and now 4 pounds 3 ounces.

"Merry Christmas Levi.” Haynes said.

Sound asleep, Levi's mother is making the most of it.

“Even though we're here during the holidays, it's ok, I’m glad that he's in good hands," said Kanara Seth of Chula Vista.

Born 29 weeks on Oct. 24 as Levi Reaksa Seth, his mother says his middle name holds special meaning.

"My mom chose his middle name because it means to take care of the family so he has high expectations when he gets older."

As for when these moms expect to have their little miracles out of the hospital, it could take another several weeks.

“This is amazing for him to be dressed in a Santa outfit and hang out with Santa, and I was kind of hoping he would cry a little bit because I want that classic crying baby photo with Santa but he's tired,” Seth said.