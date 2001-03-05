Up for parole | Convicted Santana High School shooter has a chance at freedom

Due to new laws, Andy Williams has a hearing set for March 2024. CBS 8 spoke to several people, and no one was aware that a chance for parole could come so soon.

What do survivors and parents think of the upcoming parole hearing

In considering whether to interview Santana High School shooter, Andy Williams, CBS 8 considered the impact to the victims and their families, to the survivors whose lives continue to be impacted, and to the community of Santee. After consideration, CBS 8, opted to refrain from Williams' recollection of events from that day and focus on what Williams says he has done to rehabilitate himself in the 23 years since the shooting.

In a series of phone interviews from prison, CBS 8 spoke to the shooter, Andy Williams, the then 15-year-old who devastated countless lives and changed the fabric of an entire community about the pain that he has inflicted and how he attempts to make amends for something that can never be forgotten nor forgiven.

CBS 8 also spoke with juvenile justice experts who helped craft laws that changed how juvenile murderers and other offenders are tried and sentenced.

Ahead of Williams’s upcoming parole hearing, CBS 8 interviewed survivors, their family members, and community members, all of whom were unaware of the upcoming hearing.

While some see Williams's upcoming parole as a step closer to healing from the scars of a tragedy that has defined their generation and an opportunity to understand Williams’ motivations in hopes of preventing future shootings from happening, others believe Williams hasn’t yet, nor will ever, pay for the pain that he inflicted.

Once again, the small city of Santee will become the center of a national discussion on school shootings, bullying, and how to deal with school shooters and what their fate should be.

The challenge is whether a then-15-year-old mass shooter has a right to a second chance, a chance that his victims, an entire city, and region will never have.

In the months leading up to that hearing, the hundreds of students who scrambled for safety that day as the cracks from Williams’ gun echoed through the school’s hallways; the parents who sprinted in terror to Santana High School to rescue their children; the 13 students and faculty that were shot, the families of the two boys that were killed, must all face a new challenge.

After serving nearly 23 years in prison, having spent more than 70% of his life behind bars, San Diego's deadliest school shooter Andy Williams is eligible for parole.

In the end, 17-year-old Randy Gordon and 14-year-old Bryan Zuckor died in the shooting while 13 others were wounded.

After reloading, the 15-year-old shooter took his place under the doorway and fired into the crowd.

Williams re-entered the bathroom to reload his gun. He smirked at a school security guard who was lying on the pavement, wounded.

Williams opened the bathroom door, positioned himself in the doorway, and fired indiscriminately into Santana High School’s courtyard. He fired at students and faculty members as they ran for cover. Williams shot 17-year-old Randy Gordon in the back near a grassy area behind a nearby building.

Williams shot 14-year-old Bryan Zuckor in the back of his head while Zuckor walked toward the door. He turned and fired at another student who was using the urinal, hitting him in the chest. He turned the gun on a student-teacher who was at the sink washing his hands, striking him in the abdomen.

He shot an eleventh-grader in the back of the neck as the student stood at the urinal.

15-year-old Charles “Andy” Williams burst out of a bathroom stall at Santana High School in Santee with a loaded .22 caliber revolver and immediately took aim.

WARNING: Some of the content featured in this story is graphic and describes events on March 5, 2001, the day of the Santana High School shooting.

'It just hurts' : A mother's unending pain

“At times all I can see in my mind is the image of Andy Williams pulling the trigger while Bryan was walking towards the door. I see that and I feel that pain. I shouldn’t have to feel this. I shouldn’t have that vision. I would do anything to save Bryan that day.”

That was Michelle Zuckor’s response to CBS 8 upon learning of the upcoming parole of her then-14-year-old son’s killer.

“It just really hurts. It just hurts for someone to be gone in an instant and to never come back. Bryan was such a nice boy. He loved life. He loved his family. He wanted a future. He looked forward to his future. He gave one hundred percent to everything he did. He just wanted the best,” said Zuckor.

Zuckor said she has kept her son's clothes and the Lego sets he assembled as a child. It’s all she has left of her son and all she will have.

Zuckor said she was unaware of the laws that now afford Williams the chance at parole.

“I just can’t believe it,” she said.

“It’s not fair because Bryan will never get that chance. I’m just so surprised,” Zuckor said before pausing, “Andy Williams should never have that chance. It’s not like I am not a forgiving person but he took my son and he took my son’s future from him.”

CBS 8 asked Zuckor if she disagreed with the station interviewing Williams.

“No, you have to do it. I understand. I just can’t believe it,” she said.

A student's experience

Annie Vader was a sophomore at Santana High School. More than two decades after the shooting, she remembers the terror on people's faces and the chaos at the school as if it were yesterday. The shooting and the carnage haunt her, with something as minor as a balloon popping capable of triggering a mental health crisis.

On that day in March 2001, just after the first school bell rang at 9 a.m., Vader heard what she thought was a cap gun or fireworks as she stood in the locker tunnel in between the large and small quad.

Seconds later, Vader says she saw a mob of students rushing through the halls, an image which she will never forget.

"Kids started running towards me with terror on their faces. We ran together into the big quad. Suddenly, the shooting stopped for some time, so everyone instinctively ran to the parking lot. Students were screaming and shouting. It is all still so blurry. I can only describe it as genuine terror," she said.

"The amazing thing, something that I will never forget was seeing older kids putting others into the back of their trucks and in their cars to get them to safety. It was one of those moments where innate goodness and humanity appear in the midst of absolute anarchy," Vader said.

It wasn't until later that day that Vader learned that two of her friends had been shot by the same bullet.

"It was all just so much to handle...still is to this day. I have a hard time going places. I fear crowds. I am in a constant state of fight-or-flight. I have a startled response if a balloon pops or I hear a firework. When mass shootings happen, whether at schools or anywhere else, I just have this huge, debilitating feeling of helplessness. It stays for weeks. People don't truly understand how trauma like this manifests itself in people. It impacts everything, not only mental health but a person's physical health as well,” Vader said.

A parent's experience

“Marcy” heard the sirens, more sirens than she had ever heard before. They sounded like they were right outside of her home.

Marcy, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution from community members, took off running towards Santana High School the moment she realized where the sirens were headed.

“That emotion, I'll never forget that emotion I felt that day. It will always be with me. I am trying hard not to cry thinking about it, but I will never forget how that felt. A part of it comes back to me every time I hear a siren. It takes me back to that day, 22 years later,” she said.

Marcy said she replays the scene in her mind frequently.

She remembers sprinting towards the chaotic crowd of parents and students that were huddled in what had become an impromptu staging area in the parking lot of a nearby Alberton's Supermarket.

"I can see right now as if it was yesterday, there was no rhyme or reason. Students were crying. Parents were screaming their children's names. There was nothing organized. It was just...I can't say anything other than chaos,” Marcy said.

Marcy said she darted under the police tape and onto Santana High School's campus where she shouted her son's name.

He was safe but shaken.

"His arms were stiff and stuck in his pocket. I went to hug him. And he didn't hug me back. He was stiff as a board, and he was shaking,” she said.

That night he told her what he saw unfold. Those images stay with her each day, with each passing siren, and with each news report of a mass shooting.

Images of her then-teenage son unknowingly running for cover towards the bathroom doorway where Andy Williams stood. Marcy replays a teacher's arm grabbing her son and pulling him into a classroom. She pictures what her son saw from that classroom, the carnage unfolding as Williams fired into a crowd of students, security guards, and school staffers.

Marcy, however, is not the only person in her family who was left damaged by that gruesome Monday morning in March 2001. Her husband urged her not to speak about the shooting or Williams's upcoming parole.

Her son, saddled by anxiety from the shooting, also asked her not to talk.

"My son has restless legs syndrome. He smokes like a fiend to ease the anxiety,” Marcy said.

But not all are open or willing to consider giving Williams any other chances.

“I choose to think of the students, the teachers, the parents who fell victim, rather than discuss the shooter,” said the community member whose daughter was at the school that day.