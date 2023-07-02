Plane makes emergency landing in San Diego after battery pack catches fire on United Airlines flight

San Diego Fire Department has said that multiple passengers have requested they be taken to the hospital, crew prevented the fire from spreading to the cabin.

SAN DIEGO — A United Airlines flight had an emergency landing after an external battery pack caught fire aboard the plane. According to SDFD, "The crew put the pack in a fire bag to prevent the fire from spreading. The fire did not spread to the plane."

San Diego Fire Department says that two passengers were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. They added that some of the crew had been released, but patients were still being evaluated at 8:45 AM.

SDFD crews at SD Intl Airport for a plane that came in w/ an external battery pack on fire in the cabin. Flight crew prevented the fire from spreading to the cabin. Two patients transported to hospital and more being eval'd. #batteryfire pic.twitter.com/BL5MrBAGUO — SDFD (@SDFD) February 7, 2023

According to FlightAware, the flight was in the air for a total of 44 minutes. It left San Diego International at 7:07 AM and landed again at San Diego International at 7:51 AM.