SD County Sheriffs Department investigating a downed aircraft near El Capitan Reservoir
Authorities tell CBS 8 they are on the way to the scene to begin investigating.
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriffs Department is investigating reports of a downed aircraft in East County. Authorities tell CBS 8 that the plane was discovered approximately six miles east of the El Capital Reservoir.
This is a developing story.
