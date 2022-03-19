x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

SD County Sheriffs Department investigating a downed aircraft near El Capitan Reservoir

Authorities tell CBS 8 they are on the way to the scene to begin investigating.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriffs Department is investigating reports of a downed aircraft in East County. Authorities tell CBS 8 that the plane was discovered approximately six miles east of the El Capital Reservoir.

This is a developing story.

In Other News

'I was wrestling a criminal' | Mission Hills prowler attacks homeowner with machete