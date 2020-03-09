San Diego Unified calling on federal lawmakers to pass HEROES Act

The second stimulus bill totals nearly $3.4 trillion with $58 billion earmarked for education.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District will call on federal lawmakers to provide additional funding as the district deals with the challenges of a pandemic.

District leaders will call on the Senate to pass the HEROES Act. SDUSD as well as other districts say they need additional federal funding for safety precautions needed during the pandemic and for resources to help curb learning loss that occurred during last school years virtual classes.

The House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act a while back. The second stimulus bill totals nearly $3.4 trillion. Some in the Senate feel the spending on the bill is too much. The Senate’s version of the bill calls for $1 trillion but has not passed yet.

In the original CARES Act stimulus bill that was passed months ago, there was only $30 billion earmarked for education.

In the House bill, there is said to be around $58 billion assigned to K-12 education and in the Senate version, there is $70 billion earmarked for education.

Educators across the country have said more is needed to stabilize education budgets after several states lost revenue.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday with speakers including:

San Diego High Principal Franny Del Carmen-Aguilar

Board Vice President Richard Barrera

Student Board Member Zachary Patterson

U.S. Rep. Susan Davis

U.S. Rep. Scott Peters

U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas

Superintendent Cindy Marten

SDEA President Kisha Borden

San Diego Unified Council PTA President Mahogany Taylor