SDFD, CBP rescue 3 people stuck on border wall in Otay Mesa

The incident happened early Monday morning on Britannia Boulevard and Britannia Court.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Fire Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection rescued at least three people stuck on the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa.

Firefighters responded to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection backup for three individuals who were stuck at the top of the border wall near Britannia Boulevard and Britannia Court around 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department.

All three people are safe and detained in border custody, according to CBP.