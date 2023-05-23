SDPD needs community's help finding missing 76-year-old man

Have you seen this man? San Diego Police have issued an alert for a man last seen on Clara Lee Ave. in Allied Gardens.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department has issued an alert for a missing at risk man on Tuesday.

SDPD said they are searching for Jon Wilson Turley. He was reported missing by his family on Monday. He was last seen on the 6800 block of Clara Lee Avenue in San Diego between 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Police said that Turley suffers from dementia and is considered at risk.

Turley was last seen wearing a blue zip-up jacket with plaid pants and moccasin shoes. He is 76 years old and is described as having white hair, green eyes, weighing about 170 pounds and he is about 5' 8" tall.