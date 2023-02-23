SDPD: Sextortion crimes up 200% in San Diego region since the pandemic

At first, predators begin by engaging in innocent conversation, but then quickly manipulate victims into sending explicit pictures and then blackmailing for money.

SAN DIEGO — Sextortion crimes are up by 200% in the San Diego region, that's according to the San Diego police department.

The crime usually targets children and young adults by threatening them into sending sexual content online. It’s estimated that one in seven children are targeted by online predators.

Law enforcement agencies everywhere are seeing a sharp rise in online extortion of teens and children.

The San Diego police department says cases have increased significantly since the pandemic.

"During the pandemic all the kids were given devices whether that be phones or computers and they were given unvetted access to the internet. And that gives predators the opportunity to reach out," said Detective Sergeant Garrick Nugent.

The San Diego Internet Crimes against children task force held a screening of the film ‘Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic." The film highlights the dangers of the world of online grooming and sextortion.

Sextortion typically happens on common social media apps.

At first, predators begin by engaging in innocent conversation, but then quickly manipulate victims into sending explicit pictures and then blackmailing for money with threats to release the images.

Thousands of children, mostly teenage boys, have fallen victim to the crime nationwide. The crime was linked to more than a dozen suicides last year.

Pauline Stuart’s teenage son took his own life after he was blackmailed into sending money.

"They sent a picture and asked for one in return and as soon as he did send a picture, they demanded $5,000 from him. He was able to send a little bit of money from his college account but as soon as they got money from him, they realized that it was a source of money and so they continued to pressuring until he took his life," said Stuart.

Stuart says embarrassment and shame often prevents victims from asking for help

"Let them know and talk to them that no matter what, you are there for them. no mistake is worth taking your life."

She’s now using the tragedy to warn parents

"The only way to help other kids and other families is to educate people because honestly, I did not know this type of scam existed," she added.

The free event was held at the Rock Church in Point Loma and drew in hundreds of parents and their kids.

"I have daughters now and we’re living in a society that I feel, sensationalizes and puts attention to something like this and I want to make sure my family is protected," said parent, Diana Lugo.

