President-elect Biden nominates San Diego Unified School District Superintendent as Deputy Secretary of Education

President-elect Biden announces key administration posts, including the nomination of Cindy Marten to the post of Deputy Secretary of Education.

SAN DIEGO — President-Elect Joe Biden has nominated San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten to the post of deputy secretary in the federal Department of Education.

Marten has served as Superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District since 2013

Marten was a classroom teacher for 17 years prior to being appointed superintendent and worked 10 years at Central Elementary in City Heights, where she established a highly successful bi-literacy program, a hands-on school garden program, integrated arts education, after-school and preschool programs, a daycare center for employees’ children, and a community health and wellness center for students and their families.

Marten has been an educator for 32 years. She was selected as one of the 2018 Business Women of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal and was awarded the 2015 National Conflict Resolution Center Local Peacemaker Award.