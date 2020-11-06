x
Several fires break out across San Diego County amid heat wave

Fire crews have been able to get a handle on the fires across the county as temperatures soar.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. —

Bostonia

An intense blaze gutted a large home near the Bostonia community Wednesday afternoon, but no one was hurt.

The fire in the 1600 block of Via Elisa Drive in unincorporated El Cajon erupted about 2:40 p.m. and took about a half-hour to subdue, according to a Heartland Fire & Rescue dispatcher.

There was no word on what sparked the blaze that engulfed the home just north of Greenfield Drive. 

Deer Springs

In North County, Firefighters halted the spread of that small brush fire off
the 3400 block of Silverleaf Lane in Deer Springs, according to Cal Fire. 

No structural damage or injuries have been reported. 

Santee

In Santee, firefighters extinguished a roughly quarter-acre vegetation
fire in the 1200 block of Oak Heights Road in Julian, according to Cal Fire.

The personnel halted the spread of the flames, the state agency advises. 

Camp Pendleton

A pair of large wildfires continued burning across open terrain on the grounds of Camp Pendleton Wednesday, sending plumes of smoke over northern San Diego County but posing no threats to military or civilian structures.

The flames, which began spreading through training areas toward the center of the Marine Corps base on Monday, had charred roughly 7,400 acres as of early this morning, according to Camp Pendleton public affairs.

Military firefighters have been aided by Cal Fire ground and airborne crews in their effort to corral the blazes.

Officials have disclosed no cause for the fires. It is not uncommon for munitions training to set brushy native vegetation ablaze at the 125,000- acre USMC base north of Oceanside. 

