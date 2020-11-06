Several fires break out across San Diego County amid heat wave

Fire crews have been able to get a handle on the fires across the county as temperatures soar.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Bostonia

An intense blaze gutted a large home near the Bostonia community Wednesday afternoon, but no one was hurt.



The fire in the 1600 block of Via Elisa Drive in unincorporated El Cajon erupted about 2:40 p.m. and took about a half-hour to subdue, according to a Heartland Fire & Rescue dispatcher.



There was no word on what sparked the blaze that engulfed the home just north of Greenfield Drive.

Deer Springs

In North County, Firefighters halted the spread of that small brush fire off

the 3400 block of Silverleaf Lane in Deer Springs, according to Cal Fire.

No structural damage or injuries have been reported.

Santee

In Santee, firefighters extinguished a roughly quarter-acre vegetation

fire in the 1200 block of Oak Heights Road in Julian, according to Cal Fire.

The personnel halted the spread of the flames, the state agency advises.

Camp Pendleton