Shooting near Otay Mesa Rec Center leaves 1 dead, others injured

The shooting happened just before dusk in a parking lot near the recreation center on Friday.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police responded Friday evening to a shooting reported in Otay Mesa shortly after 7 p.m.

According to San Diego Police, the shooting was in the area of Beyer Boulevard and Coronado Avenue, near Montgomery-Waller Recreation Center in Otay Mesa.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, prompting a homicide investigation.

The shooting happened before dark in a parking lot. Video shot from the scene by OnScene.TV show a man, believed to be in his 20s on the ground just outside of the driver side door of a black sedan.

There's currently no description of a suspect available to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to call the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293.