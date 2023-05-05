Shooting near Otay Mesa Rec Center leaves 1 dead, others injured

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police responded Friday evening to a shooting reported in Otay Mesa shortly after 7 p.m.
According to San Diego Police, the shooting was in the area of Beyer Boulevard and Coronado Avenue, near Montgomery-Waller Recreation Center in Otay Mesa.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, prompting a homicide investigation.
The shooting happened before dark in a parking lot. Video shot from the scene by OnScene.TV show a man, believed to be in his 20s on the ground just outside of the driver side door of a black sedan.
There's currently no description of a suspect available to the public.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to call the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293.
Callers who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888- 850-8477.