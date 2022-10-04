Small plane crash reported in remote area of Jamul

The crash was reported near Lyon's Peak Road and Lyon's Valley Road in Jamul, east San Diego County

JAMUL, Calif. — A small plane has crashed in East Jamul near Lyon's Peak Road and Lyon's Valley Road according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire San Diego and San Diego Sheriff's Department were both first on the scene.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

The AESTRA helicopter above the crash site reported a large debris field where the crash was reported and hoisted a rescue team down to check the wreckage and look for survivors.

The crash scene is described as a rocky area with rocky peaks and a valley, very remote and only accessible by helicopter.