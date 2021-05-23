Southwest’s Island Steel Drum Band to perform final concert after 22 years

The band director said in a press release that neither he nor students or parents were spoken to about the decision to cut the program for the upcoming school year.

SAN DIEGO — The Island Steel Drum Band comprised of students from Southwest Middle School and Southwest High School in South Bay San Diego will perform together for the last time Monday. After 22 years, the steel drum band program is being cut, according to band director Keith Ballard.

Ballard said in a press release that neither he nor students or parents were spoken to about the decision to cut the program for the upcoming school year.

“Mr. Ballard only found out when a tiny spreadsheet was emailed to him last week with his classes for the 2021-22 school year, and the steel drum band class did not appear,” the press release read in part. “The music class was deemed expendable.”

The program has served hundreds of students according to the release noting that the community is “poor, Latino and underprivileged.”

The Island Steel Drum Band will perform one last time at Southwest Middle School and plans to include songs like “Under the Sea,” “Hot-Hot-Hot,” and “Tequila.” The half-hour concert is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and video of the performance will be added to this story.

In its 20+ year history, the Island Steel Drum Band has performed throughout California including playing the Super Bowl in 2003.

Southwest Middle and High School Island Steel Drum Band just blew their performance out of the theatre! #suhsd #CoxSalute pic.twitter.com/jxFKcRslXx — Sweetwater Schools (@SUHSD) September 17, 2017