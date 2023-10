The fire sent massive plumes of black smoke into the air, which could be seen for miles.

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews are on scene of a commercial structure fire in Pacific Beach Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 2200 block of Pacific Beach Drive, near Olney Street in Pacific Beach, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Campland on the Bay 2200 PB Dr. 2nd alarm fire. A storage facility was fully involved when crews arrived. One patient being checked out for smoke inhalation. Crews working to put the fire out. #firefighters #structurefire pic.twitter.com/1GMVXn8b6h — SDFD (@SDFD) October 2, 2023