Substitute teacher, Boy Scouts summer camp leader arrested on child porn charges

SAN DIEGO — Andrew Jared Primes, 31, was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility Tuesday on child pornography charges.

Investigators with the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force took Primes, a substitute teacher, into custody, said Sgt. Garrick Nugent, commander of the investigative agency.

Primes has worked for both the Poway Unified School District and San Dieguito Union High School District. He is also a Boys Scouts of America Fiesta Island Summer Camp leader.

"Because of the suspect's proximity (to) and involvement with children, detectives are looking for potential victims," Nugent said.