SAN DIEGO — A suspect who pulled a gun on an officer Monday during a foot chase in Logan Heights was wounded when the lawman opened fire, authorities reported.



The shooting in the 3300 block of National Avenue took place shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.



Medics took the suspect to a hospital for medical treatment. His name was not immediately released, nor was his condition. No other injuries were reported.



It was unclear why the officer was chasing the suspect.



Police shut down four blocks of the east-west thoroughfare on which the shooting occurred to allow for investigation.

