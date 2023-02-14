T-Mobile users experiencing intermittent outages

T-Mobile customers across San Diego County several service interruptions that began on February 13 and spanned across the nation.

SAN DIEGO — T-Mobile customers faced several service interruptions that began on February 13 and spanned across the nation.

The lack of connection was first noticed around 6 p.m. PST with many iPhone users reporting their phones were in SOS mode, and they were unable to make calls, send texts, or browse the internet.

Most customers were only able to access the internet or use apps if they were connected to a WiFi hotspot.

T-Mobile officials said the outage was due to a third-party fiber interruption.

"Our teams are rapidly addressing a 3rd party fiber interruption issue that has intermittently impacted some voice, messaging, and data services in several areas. The situation is improving and we hope to have a full resolution very soon. We apologize for any disruption caused," Neville Ray, the President of Technology at T-Mobile shared in a tweet.

My T-mobile service has completely crashed, can’t make calls, stuck on SOS mode



Anyone else? — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) February 14, 2023

T-Mobile, you will be dealt with!!!! — Daph 🇭🇹🇹🇬 (@ThatDaphChick) February 14, 2023

why is t-mobile just nationally out of service for almost 2 days straight — postmortem bill (@postmortembill) February 14, 2023

Some users reported switching in and out of Airplane Mode could possibly restore services, while others recommended going into iPhone or Android settings, and switching to LTE use only.

Outages with T-Mobile's Home Internet services were also reported.

Ray tweeted on February 13 around 10 p.m. that the company saw significant improvement and apologized for the outage.

We have seen significant improvement and are operating at near normal levels. Our teams continue to monitor and we greatly appreciate everyone’s patience. We apologize for any impacts this issue may have had for our customers. — Neville (@NevilleRay) February 14, 2023

Several customers demanded T-Mobile provide a monetary credit on bills as the service interruption lasted much longer than foreseen.

T-Mobile what is going on over there! My phone going to vm..calls not going through..my text messages are not being... Posted by Kandis Johnson on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

T-Mobile did not comment on when they expected service to be restored at full capacity or where the exact outage was pinpointed.