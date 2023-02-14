T-Mobile users experiencing intermittent outages

SAN DIEGO — T-Mobile customers faced several service interruptions that began on February 13 and spanned across the nation.
The lack of connection was first noticed around 6 p.m. PST with many iPhone users reporting their phones were in SOS mode, and they were unable to make calls, send texts, or browse the internet.
Most customers were only able to access the internet or use apps if they were connected to a WiFi hotspot.
T-Mobile officials said the outage was due to a third-party fiber interruption.
"Our teams are rapidly addressing a 3rd party fiber interruption issue that has intermittently impacted some voice, messaging, and data services in several areas. The situation is improving and we hope to have a full resolution very soon. We apologize for any disruption caused," Neville Ray, the President of Technology at T-Mobile shared in a tweet.
Some users reported switching in and out of Airplane Mode could possibly restore services, while others recommended going into iPhone or Android settings, and switching to LTE use only.
Outages with T-Mobile's Home Internet services were also reported.
Ray tweeted on February 13 around 10 p.m. that the company saw significant improvement and apologized for the outage.
Several customers demanded T-Mobile provide a monetary credit on bills as the service interruption lasted much longer than foreseen.
T-Mobile did not comment on when they expected service to be restored at full capacity or where the exact outage was pinpointed.
WATCH RELATED: Phase out of 3G cell networks will render many cell phones & other devices obsolete