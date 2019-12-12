SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — 3D-printing technology is being used in a truly groundbreaking way - to build a home from the ground up in just 24 hours.

The very first 3D-printed housing community is being built in Tabasco, Mexico, and a San-Diego based company helping.

"I always thought it was science fiction, but it's science fact. I mean, it's happening," said Seth Larson, owner of Resilient Roofing in San Diego.

Larson just returned from Mexico, where his donation to the non-profit World Housing was used by another charity, New Story, to build two 3D-printed homes.

New Story, whose mission is to end global homelessness, unveiled its first 3D-printed home in Austin, Texas, last year. The homes in Mexico are homes number two and three made with Icon 3D-printers that builds homes out of concrete, methodically, and efficiently.

Larson said the community is slated to open by the middle of next year.

"The goal for the first phase is 50 homes. The long term plan is a total of 500 homes. The ultimate plan includes a cemetery, church, markets, parking lot, and a whole town center. That's still a few years away, but the goal is to not only give people a new home, but to relocate them to a new community where they can get a fresh start," he said.

While in Tabasco, Larson had an opportunity to meet some of the families chosen by the Mexican government to receive the homes. He said the average income is $73 a month, and the recipients have to stay employed.

He said the families he met were very grateful. Some of them are currently living in homes with dirt floors, and are excited to have a secure, safe house.

Larson said right now, it costs about $25,000 to build each home. The goal is to bring the cost down to about $5,000 to give families around the globe more affordable housing options.

He hopes the effort will spread worldwide, including to the United States, where he said building permits can be a roadblock.

"These are the first 3D-printed homes. They're only going to get better, faster, and less expensive to build," he explained.

"What I'm really excited about is giving back and seeing kids and families move into brand new homes," said Larson.