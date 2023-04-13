San Diego State student becomes first Truman Scholar in university history

The Truman scholarship is recognized as one of the most competitive and most prestigious academic honors.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego native has made history becoming the first Truman Scholar in San Diego State University history.

Sandrien Mekany, a fourth year political science major at SDSU, was awarded the esteemed Harry S. Truman Graduate scholarship on April 6. The Truman scholarship is recognized as one of the most competitive and most prestigious academic honors.

Mekany is one of 62 Truman Scholars in the 2023 class, and is one of only four students to receive the scholarship in California State University history.

SDSU President Adela de la Torre and Provost Salvador Hector Ochoa surprised Mekany with the announcement during a visit to her political science class.

"I was absolutely elated and thrilled," Mekany said. "In that moment, in receiving it, it felt like I was seen, and it just made me so happy."

As the daughter of Chaldean refugees who fled Iraq, Mekany said she earned this historic honor because of her parents.

"I couldn't have received more support for my family," she said.

During the three month long process to apply for the scholarship, Mekany focused her proposal to the Truman Scholarship Foundation on ways California can expand opportunities to people in the Middle Eastern community.

"I touched on the Middle Eastern community, and often how we are not really counted because Middle Easterns are not considered a minority group in the United States. And that's one of the biggest things that I advocated," Mekany said.

Growing up in Scripps Ranch, Mekany said she had challenges living in an area where not many people looked like her.

"There were a lot of times I had received just disturbing comments from my peers, whether that be about my culture, or my appearance," Mekany said. "I get the opportunity to now showcase that I don't have to look a specific way, I don't need to be or act a specific way to receive an opportunity like this."

The Truman Scholarship is federally funded and awards up to $30,000 for students pursuing graduate or professional school studies. The scholarship is considered the premier graduate scholarship for aspiring public service leaders in the United States.

Mekany plans to study abroad in Italy over the summer and hopes to begin interning at The White House later this year.