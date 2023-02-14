Cupid delivers therapy snuggles to Sharp Memorial Healthcare staff

Helen Woodward Animal Center Pet Encounter Therapy dogs swooned ICU and Emergency Department staff for Valentine's day.

SAN DIEGO — Watch out cupid, some furry friends really know how to swoon healthcare workers.

On Valentine’s Day, therapy dogs from the Helen Woodward Animal Center snuggled up with Sharp Healthcare ICU and emergency room workers to spread some love this holiday.

Therapy dog, Maizy Mae’s smile is contagious.

“She sits here, gets massaged, told she is beautiful and makes someone smile, that is a great job to have,” said Robin Cohen, Maizy’s companion and HWAC Pet Encounter Therapy program manager.

Her smile is shared with Sharp Memorial Healthcare staff.

“It's wonderful for us to have the opportunity to come down and do something peaceful in the midst of all the admissions,” said Audrenna Batie, Case Management Assistant.

Even the quick wag of a tail is enough to relieve some stress.

“It’s such an awesome break. This is the best thing I could ask for,” said Jasmine Chana, SICU nurse. “A lot of times we see service animals visit patients and help them feel better but for us too it's such a joy.

That joy is being felt by Helen Woodward Animal Center's Pet Encounter Therapy program where Maizy, Biggie, Cody, Jazzy, Belle, and Wilson are delivering some of cupid's soft snuggles.

“We often visit seniors, kids, veterans and it's also the caregivers. They spend their whole lives dedicated to caring for this who need us most and why wouldn't we be there for them to show them the same kind of love,” said Cohen.

That little piece of love can have a big impact on health care workers who give so much.

“I'm happy, I'm ready to take on my next shift,” said Chana.

The pups also made purrsonal Valentine cards with their paw print for the staff.