SAN DIEGO — The fourth annual Women's March San Diego was held at Waterfront Park on Saturday. Thousands gathered to march to advance women's rights.

The 2020 march’s theme was “Power in Unity.” The mile and a quarter march started at Waterfront Park and made its way to Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway before ending at West Ash Street.

The event featured eight speakers whoheat included Dr. Kyra Greene. She told the crowd, “We are here today because women sacrificed mightily so we can gather as we are – freely, without shame.” Other speakers included Misty Jones, Tatum Tricario, Kelsey Daniels, Maleeka Marsden and Rosa Lopez.

Attendees said the crowd was nice, but many remembered when there were many more marchers.

Beth Cormier who has marched in all four marches said, “it is very sad the numbers are going down. I hope that more will be here next year.”

The 2020 program focused on inspiration, invigoration and action.