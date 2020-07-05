News 8 Throwback: Mother’s Day memories in San Diego

If your mom enjoys a nostalgic look back maybe you can share these News 8 Throwback videos with her on Sunday.

SAN DIEGO — Mother’s Day in San Diego and across the U.S. will look a little different this year. Instead of brunch in a crowded restaurant, kids might need to try their hand at making mommy breakfast in bed. If you’re used to a big family gathering, you may end up on a Zoom call celebrating from afar.

However you choose to honor your mom or another special lady in your life, we hope it’s a special day. And if your mom enjoys a nostalgic look back maybe you can share these News 8 Throwback videos with her of Mother’s Day memories in San Diego.

Mother’s Day gift ideas 1979

For Mother’s Day 1979, News 8’s Jesse Macias went in search of gifts for a modern mama. Some of the suggestions are a snapshot of the era and include monogrammed disco jeans, roller skates, and a jogging outfit “to keep her in shape for the summer.” Other ideas are quintessentially San Diego from tickets to a Padres game to hang gliding lessons. And some of the proposed presents are quite unique: weed-eating goats, a tarantula, a live Maine lobster and tickets to the Classic Cat Theatre in La Mesa – which featured live nude male dancers!

Calling mom with the help of Ma Bell for Mother’s Day 1980

Contacting mom on Mother’s Day 1980 didn’t involve FaceTime or Skype, instead, long-distance calls were placed through the Bell System also known as Ma Bell. News 8’s Gene Cubbison visited a San Diego Ma Bell location that year which had doubled its number of operators to accommodate the busy calling day. In addition to checking in with the busy employees, Gene gave them a chance to wish a happy Mother’s Day to their own moms and family members.

Last-minute go-to gifts for Mother’s Day 1981

Last-minute Mother’s Day shoppers got a few shopping recommendations from News 8’s Ann Shaw in 1981. Some timeless go-to gift ideas included See’s Candies chocolates, plants and flowers (if mom was on a diet), a nightie, glass vases, and, of course, jewelry.

A special San Diego mom, Mama Ghio featured for Mother’s Day 1981

For Mother’s Day 1981, News 8 featured a very special San Diego mom. Catherine Ghio was known to most as Mama Ghio and was the founder of Anthony’s. As a widow and mother of three, Mama Ghio took her love of cooking and secret recipes to start a small restaurant that would eventually lead to a chain including a San Diego Bay location that was open for 57 years and a La Mesa location that is still standing as of 2020. Mama Ghio had a certain way of doing things and told News 8’s Janet Zappala she would visit the various locations to taste test dishes to make sure they were up to her standards.

Sadly, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Anthony’s La Mesa location is closing this week as they assess what to do moving forward. News 8 wishes them the best and we hope they’ll be able to stay afloat.