News 8 Throwback: Profiles on the top San Diego morning radio shows in 1993

Jeff and Jer; Berger and Prescott; Hudson and Bauer; Dave, Shelly, and Chainsaw; and Mike and Kathy fought in the San Diego radio wars in the 1990s.

SAN DIEGO — They were the radio teams that San Diego woke up to in 1993 - Jeff and Jer; Berger and Prescott; Hudson and Bauer; Dave, Shelly, and Chainsaw; and Mike and Kathy. CBS 8's Chris Saunders joined the morning radio teams and filed this five-part series of reports that aired in February of that year.

San Diego morning radio show Jeff and Jer on B-100 in 1993

In the first of a five-part series on San Diego radio shows fighting for morning audiences in 1993, CBS 8's Chris Saunders profiles B-100's Jeff and Jer. The duo had been together for over a decade by creating their show in Detroit in 1982. Later known as the Jeff & Jer Showgram the pair bounced to other San Diego radio stations over the years - including two stints at a KFMB station. Jeff - known as Jeff Elliott was born Jeff Detrow; Jer known as Jerry St. James was born Jerry Cesak.

Jer retired from broadcasting in 2015 and Jeff continued on as Jeff and the Showgram on KYXY. In 2016, the show was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. In 2018, Jeff landed at a Christian radio network in Sacramento.

Dave, Shelly, and Chainsaw radio show originally known as the Dawn Patrol on KGB in 1993

One of the most well-known radio teams in San Diego since the early 1990s was originally known as the Dawn Patrol later renamed the Dave, Shelly and Chainsaw show then shortened to the DSC. Known in 2022 as the Dave, Emily and Chainsaw show (following the departure of Shelly Dunn), the program continues on KGB.

This video from 1993 CBS 8 reporter Chris Saunder profiles the talents involved with the show at the time - Dave Rickards, Shelly Dunn and Cookie "Chainsaw" Randolph.

Radio legends Hudson and Bauer rule San Diego's AM airwaves in 1993

Hudson and Bauer, or Mac and Joe, were 760 KFMB legends. They ruled the AM airwaves from 1975 until 1997 - a remarkable 22- year run for this dynamic duo and their cast of characters. Mac Hudson passed away at age 58 that year. In this report, they give credit to their listeners, Ted Leitner, and music man Glenn Erath, for their success.

San Diego radio station 91X's morning show Berger & Prescott in 1993

San Diego's quintessential alternative rock station 91X was not immune to the morning radio wars. Their AM show in 1993 featured Berger and Prescott - a duo that came from KGB three years earlier. Their hot topic on this particular morning was Oprah's big interview with Michael Jackson. Adding to the mix of pop culture conversation and comedy was stand-up comedian Russ T. Nailz.

San Diego's KSON morning radio show with Mike and Kathy 1993

San Diego country music fans tuned into KSON’s morning team Mike and Kathy. Mike Novak was searching for a partner for a few months with no luck. Kathy White was already at the station, so they decided to give it a go. It clicked and they worked together for two and a half years until Mike left due to illness. Kathy did the show alone for a bit. When Mike returned, he did PM drive until he left to work for K-LOVE. CBS 8 reached out to him, and he wrote this: